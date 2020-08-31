Are Alabamians hard workers?

(WKRG) — Alabamians spend less time per day on leisure pursuits than those in any other state. And Mississippi has the highest share of workers leaving vacation time unused, 34.7-percent!

These are among the finidngs of WalletHub’s “2020 Hardest Working States in America” study.

The study shows that Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of nearly 1,780 hours per year as of 2019, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s about 390 hours per year more than Germans work.

The average American only uses 54 percent of their available vacation time. Some workers fear that if they take time off they will look less dedicated to the job than other employees, risking a layoff. Others worry about falling behind on their work or are concerned that the normal workflow will not be able to function without them.

Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are ranked in the bottom five for volunteer service.

Overall, Alanama ranked as the 31st hardest working state, with Florida at #35, and Mississippi at #42.

North Dakotans are the hardest workers, according to the study.

For complete methodology and to see the complete report, click here.

