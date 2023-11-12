MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Architectural Digest ranked the 75 top “hidden gem” American cities for snowbirds, and six Alabama cities cracked the list.
Mobile is the top hidden gem city for snowbirds in Alabama and ranks No. 10 among all American cities in the study.
The Port City ranks sixth in affordability, ninth for activities and dining, and 18th for housing and lodging availability.
The study rated Mobile the highest for light-traffic outdoor trails.
Gulf Shores also made this list and ranks No. 38 overall and 21st for housing and lodging availability.
Other Alabama cities ranked by Architectural Digest:
- Huntsville
- No. 23 among all U.S. cities
- No. 17 for housing and lodging availability
- No. 20 for activities and dining
- No. 22 for affordability
- Birmingham
- No. 24 among all U.S. cities
- No. 4 for affordability
- No. 17 for activities and dining
- No. 32 for housing and lodging availability
- Montgomery
- No. 31 among all U.S. cities
- No. 3 for affordability
- Tuscaloosa
- No. 33 among all U.S. cities
- No. 18 for affordability
Click here for the full study.
