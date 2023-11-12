MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Architectural Digest ranked the 75 top “hidden gem” American cities for snowbirds, and six Alabama cities cracked the list.

Mobile is the top hidden gem city for snowbirds in Alabama and ranks No. 10 among all American cities in the study.

The Port City ranks sixth in affordability, ninth for activities and dining, and 18th for housing and lodging availability.

The study rated Mobile the highest for light-traffic outdoor trails.

Gulf Shores also made this list and ranks No. 38 overall and 21st for housing and lodging availability.

Other Alabama cities ranked by Architectural Digest:

Huntsville No. 23 among all U.S. cities No. 17 for housing and lodging availability No. 20 for activities and dining No. 22 for affordability

Birmingham No. 24 among all U.S. cities No. 4 for affordability No. 17 for activities and dining No. 32 for housing and lodging availability

Montgomery No. 31 among all U.S. cities No. 3 for affordability

Tuscaloosa No. 33 among all U.S. cities No. 18 for affordability



Click here for the full study.

