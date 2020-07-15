Former Mobile Archbishop Oscar Lipscomb dies at 88

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile has confirmed the death of Archbishop Oscar H. Lipscomb. Lipscomb died this morning at the Little Sisters of the Poor. He had been sick for some period of time. Because of the virus, Lipscomb’s funeral will be private. He was 88.

Lipscomb was born and raised in Mobile and served 28 years in the city. He was ordained Archbishop of Mobile in 1980.

 “Archbishop Lipscomb loved Mobile and its people,” Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi said. “As a native of the city, he devoted his life to bringing God’s love to many. He made an indelible mark in our archdiocese as a man of God, a good priest and a good bishop.”

