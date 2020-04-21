Archbishop of Mobile, superintendent announces plan to keep all Catholic schools closed for the rest of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Archbishop Thomas Rodi and Superintendent Gwen Byrd have decided to keep all Catholic schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Distance learning will continue through May 22, 2020. This schedule will ensure that students finish fourth quarter lesson plans and standards. Byrd hopes that the district will be able to have graduation and first communion as soon as Governor Kay Ivey reopens the state.

The School Advisory Council will be meeting next week to discuss how this decision impacts families and our school.

