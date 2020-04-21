Archbishop of Mobile, superintendent announces plan to keep all Catholic schools closed for the rest of the year

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Archbishop Thomas Rodi and Superintendent Gwen Byrd have decided to keep all Catholic schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Distance learning will continue through May 22, 2020. This schedule will ensure that students finish fourth quarter lesson plans and standards. Byrd hopes that the district will be able to have graduation and first communion as soon as Governor Kay Ivey reopens the state.

The School Advisory Council will be meeting next week to discuss how this decision impacts families and our school.  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories