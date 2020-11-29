APD: Suspect identified in Atmore teen’s shooting death

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect was identified in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Harris Street Friday, November 27th, say Atmore Police.

According to a press release, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he later died, say police.

Atmore Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Rodarious Tyrig Dailey. Police say he is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers learned from witnesses at the scene the male victim was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle parked at the above address when a lone suspect entered the property. APD Investigators were told the gunman then fired into the car striking the victim.

Atmore Police encourages anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Dailey to call Atmore Police at 251-368-9141.

