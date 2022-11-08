(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.

The victory makes Britt the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama. Dixie Bibb Graves and Maryon Pittman Allen, both Democrats, served short, appointed tenures in the Senate.

This was Britt’s first time running for public office. She announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination in June 2021, winning the most votes in the initial primary contest.

Britt’s candidacy was endorsed by former President Donald Trump — after the former commander-in-chief revoked his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, the one-time frontrunner to replace Shelby. Britt defeated Brooks in the June runoff election with 63% of the vote.

Britt is expected to be sworn in to the U.S. Senate on January 3, 2023.