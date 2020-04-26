Another re-open Alabama rally at the state capital Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A few dozen protesters gathered along Dexter Avenue in Montgomery with signs demanding that the state reopens Saturday.

“We are deemed essential, but when your business is with other businesses that are being shut down it is like you’re non-essential,” says protester, Zachary Crosby.

Several of the people there say they’re business owners who’ve been out of work since the stay-at-home order was put in place.

However, there are those who are in support of Gov. Ivey’s decision like that of Travis Jackson, “I think Gov. Ivey made a wise decision, I usually don’t agree with her on a lot of things, but I am glad that she did that.”

This is the second rally that has been seen at the capital this week.

The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30th.

