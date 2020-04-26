Another re-open Alabama rally at the state capital Saturday

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A few dozen protesters gathered along Dexter Avenue in Montgomery with signs demanding that the state reopens Saturday.

“We are deemed essential, but when your business is with other businesses that are being shut down it is like you’re non-essential,” says protester, Zachary Crosby.

Several of the people there say they’re business owners who’ve been out of work since the stay-at-home order was put in place.

However, there are those who are in support of Gov. Ivey’s decision like that of Travis Jackson, “I think Gov. Ivey made a wise decision, I usually don’t agree with her on a lot of things, but I am glad that she did that.”

This is the second rally that has been seen at the capital this week.

The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories