THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The struggles to receive federal funding at Thomasville Regional Medical Center continue, but this week the facility is in much better standing thanks to an anonymous donation.

Mayor Sheldon Day tells WKRG News 5 the hospital received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to help keep the medical facility operating while officials work to receive the federal funding they believe they’re entitled to.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown first reported the situation at the hospital back in March as the financial needs grew even more. You can watch his report here.

Thomasville Regional Medical Center opened its doors in March 2020 with roughly $3 million to $4 million set aside to ramp up operations in its first year. Hospital officials said just two weeks later, though, COVID-19 hit the healthcare system hard, forcing doctors to cancel elective surgeries and hospitals to change their operations with little warning. Mayor Sheldon Day said it was tough.