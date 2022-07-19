Registration will soon open for the annual Outdoor Alabama photo contest. (Photo: Elijah Lamb // Outdoor Alabama

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Registration will soon open for the annual Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest.

This year, the contest is focusing on classic photography techniques and handheld cameras. Cell phone and tablet camera use will only be allowed in one of the 10 categories, Young Photographers.

In order to qualify, photos need to have been taken in Alabama in the past two years.

Each person can enter a total of eight photos in the following categories:

Alabama State Parks

Birds

Bugs and Butterflies

Cold-blooded Critters

Nature-Based Recreation

Scenic

Shoots and Roots

Sweet Home Alabama

Wildlife

Young Photographers (ages 17 and under)

This year’s contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department.

ADCNR will begin accepting entries on Tuesday, August 2. The deadline to submit an entry is October 31.

For complete category descriptions and contest rules:

Elijah Lamb took first place in the Wildlife Category of the 2022 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest with this image of a bobcat in the Tuskegee National Forest.

Winning images from each category will be featured online and travel in an exhibit across the state.

The exhibit of the 2022 winning photos is currently on display at the Downtown Huntsville Public Library until July 31, 2022. It will then be moved to the South Huntsville Public Library until August 31.

View the complete exhibit schedule here: