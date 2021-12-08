Anniston man arrested after setting woman on fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man is behind bars Wednesday after he reportedly set a woman on fire over the weekend.

According to the Anniston Police Department, 54-year-old Henry Lee Wesley has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set a Gadsden woman on fire.

Authorities say officers responded to a call on the 800 block of 16th Street in Anniston around 8 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a woman walking down the road who appeared to be severely burned.

Further investigation shows that the woman was traveling with Wesley when an argument broke out. Wesley then reportedly poured a flammable liquid accelerant over the woman before setting her on fire.

The 36-year-old Gadsden woman was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to recover.

Wesley has been taken into custody and is currently at the Calhoun County Jail on bond.

