Analyst: Trump tweet about Sessions “devastating” to election chances

A Mobile based political consultant and WKRG News 5 analyst says President Trump has delivered a “devastating blow” to Jeff Sessions’ chances of winning back his U.S. Senate seat.



After his surprising second place finish in Tuesday’s Primary Election, Sessions suffered another blow Wednesday morning when President Donald Trump tweeted about his former Attorney General and his election performance.

“This will be a devastating blow to Jeff as he has spent so much time and money advertising his loyalty to the President,” said political consultant Jon Gray.

Gray expects the President to keep piling on.

“The presidential tweet just confirms that his feelings towards Jeff’s performance as attorney general hasn’t changed,” Gray said. “We will certainly see more overt campaigning against Sessions from the president and his proxies throughout the runoff.”

President Trump tweeted: “This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”

Sessions will meet former Auburn Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican Primary Run Off Election March 31. In Tuesday’s Primary, Tuberville captured 33.4-percent of the vote to Sessions’ 31.7-percent.

The winner will meet Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November’s General Election.