Analyst: Trump endorsement of Tuberville a ‘checkmate move’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With President Trump endorsing Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s Republican Run-Off Election for U.S. Senate, Jeff Sessions Wednesday stayed on course with his loyalty to Trump, before radically diverting to a different message.

“We are Alabama. Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do,” Sessions tweeted.

Earlier in the day, however, Sessions tweeted, “I’m one of the architects of the Trump agenda – I’ve always supported it and always will. Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable.”

Many political analysts believe Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville is the death knell for the Sessions campaign.

“This is a real checkmate move,” said political consultant Jon Gray of Mobile. “Sessions spent the last three months running television ads… saying ‘I know he doesn’t like me but I still love the president,’ and it was uncomfortable to watch.”

Gray says Sessions may now focus on Tuberville’s refusal to debate and the former Auburn football coach’s lack of experience and knowledge of the issues important to Alabama. But the move might be too little, too late.

“Sessions could have made this about experience and issues, but he wanted to make Trump,, and his loyalty to Trump, the focus of the election,” Gray said. “And now the President has come out against him.”

Alabama’s Run-Off Election is March 31. The Sessions-Tuberville winner will face Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November.

