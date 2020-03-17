American Red Cross faces major blood shortage, asks for donations

(WKRG) — The American Red Cross is asking for help as they face a major blood storage. Nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. 50 blood drives have been canceled across Alabama and Mississippi. The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations. Blood drives bring in around 80 percent of their donations.

Red Cross officials are also taking special precautions to keep people safe during the pandemic. Staff members will be checking temperatures of donors before entering the building. Hand sanitizer will also be provided during the process. Beds will be spaced between donors to meet the six feet part rule.

Supporters can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross at RedCrossBlood.org. You can also make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

LATEST STORIES: