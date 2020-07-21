AMBER Alert issued for missing Etowah County toddler

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for help finding 19-month-old. Embry Jade Liehann Holt. Officials say she is a white female, 2” 6” tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

ALEA says Embry was seen on July 21 in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, Alabama around 8 am along with her mother Dana Nicole Holt, 34 year old white, female, 5’ 3”, and both are believed to be in extreme danger.

Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26 year old white, male, 5’ 10” tall weighing 110 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag number 1DR1147.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846; or call 911.

