Photo of a 9 month old girl who was kidnapped from Parrish Monday evening (Photo courtesy of Parrish PD).

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — Parrish Police Department is searching for a 9-month-old baby girl who was reportedly kidnapped from the area Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman was taken at around 6:50 p.m. from a residence on Crest Avenue. The child has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

A suspect vehicle is described by police as a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle has damage on its rear passenger side and appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.