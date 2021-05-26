Morgan County AMBER Alert suspect in custody after nearly 5-hour search

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County authorities said they had a man in custody after he took a 16-year-old girl from a Lacey’s Spring-area home at gunpoint early Wednesday.

Adam Dexter Wilson, 36, was taken into custody around 5 p.m., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the girl is safe.

Adam Dexter Wilson is in custody. Here is is. Waiting on status of minor @whnt pic.twitter.com/iYdHN02m7B — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) May 26, 2021

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for the girl.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 p.m. that deputies and investigators had responded to Prince Circle in the Lacey’s Spring-Morgan City area.

The girl’s sister called 911 at 12:10 p.m. and said her sister had been taken at gunpoint by Adam Dexter Wilson, 36. Wilson and the girl do know each other, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said.

Deputies and Investigators have responded to a reported abduction/hostage situation on Prince Circle in Lacetly's Spring. Avoid area, large police presence. pic.twitter.com/rEaPOU3gkg — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 26, 2021

Tracking dogs from the Limestone County Correctional Facility were used in the search, as well as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopters and drones from Huntsville police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the area around Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road is rough terrain. One deputy was treated for heat exhaustion during the search.