DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help in locating two-month-old Messiah Ezekiel Richards, a Black male.

Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the area of South Appletree in Dothan, Alabama, wearing a white onesie with blue socks. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Photo of Alexis Richards

Photo of MarQuec Banks

Authorities say Messiah Richards was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents.

Banks is described as being a 28-year-old Black male standing 6’5″ in height. He weighs around 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Alexis Richards is described as being a 22-year-old Black female standing 5’3″. She weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag.

Alexis Richards was arrested within the last week on two third-degree domestic violence charges.

If you have any information on the location of this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.