AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old Alabama girl abducted

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) --- Texas Equusearch teamed up with the Walker and Cullman County Sheriff's Offices Saturday morning on a search for Jordan Wilson, a mother from Cullman County who has been missing for almost four years.

According to a post on the Walker County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Cold Case Investigator Mike Cole received more information regarding Wilson. This sparked a new search for the agencies, which took place in a wooded area in Cullman County.