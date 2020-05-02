(WKRG) — The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Miy’Angel Crutchfield, black female, 6 years of age, she is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided. Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt around 9 a.m. on May 2 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. She was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist. They may be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio plates. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.
AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old Alabama girl abducted
by: Carey Cox