AMBER ALERT: 4-month-old abducted from Talladega canceled

(Update 05/08/20 09:32 AM) The Amber alert for Camvbrylln Mayfield is canceled. Mayfield has been found.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WKRG) — 4-month-old Cambrylln Mayfield was abducted in Talladega.

The abductor took the car the 4-month-old was in at gunpoint and is driving a White 2014 Chevy Sonic, license plate, 61DS546.

Statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck. Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

