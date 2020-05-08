AMBER ALERT: 4-month-old abducted from Talladega canceled

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Update 05/08/20 09:32 AM) The Amber alert for Camvbrylln Mayfield is canceled. Mayfield has been found.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WKRG) — 4-month-old Cambrylln Mayfield was abducted in Talladega.

The abductor took the car the 4-month-old was in at gunpoint and is driving a White 2014 Chevy Sonic, license plate, 61DS546.

Statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck. Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in.  The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.  If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories