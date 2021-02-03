Amazon employees at a Bessemer facility will vote on creating a union next week

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse will vote next week on whether to unionize in one of the most visible labor-organizing pushes at the online retailing giant. Employees at the Bessemer facility are seeking to form a union to represent the full and part-time workers at the center. The employees are seeking to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Mail-in balloting begins Feb. 8, under a decision posted last month by the National Labor Relations Board.

