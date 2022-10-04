ALABAMA (WKRG) — The general election in Alabama is fast approaching, but before voters can head to the polls on Nov. 8, they must be registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in-person, online and by mail in Alabama is Oct. 24.

Alabama residents can check online to see if they are registered. Voters can register online, in person at their county’s Board of Registrars office or by mail.

Can you register to vote online?

Alabama offers online voter registration. Alabama residents can submit a voter registration application here.

Can you register to vote by mail?

Alabama will mail you an Alabama Voter Registration Form. You can also download an Alabama Voter Registration Form. Perspective voters must them send the completed form to their county’s Board of Registrars or to the Secretary of State’s Office:

Office of the Secretary of State

Elections Division

PO Box 5616

Montgomery, AL 36103

Who can register to vote in Alabama?

Anyone who wants to register to vote in Alabama must meet these requirements, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must live in the State of Alabama.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.

You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Do you need an ID to vote in Alabama?

Alabama also requires people to submit a valid Alabama Driver’s License or valid Alabama Non-Driver’s Identification card. If you do not have one of these forms of identification, you can use this form to apply to vote.