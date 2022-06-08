MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama alligator hunters can now apply for alligator possession tags for the hunting season that begins in August, according to the Alabama Department of Natural Resources website. Hunters in southwest Alabama will get more tags than hunters in any other of the state’s five zones.

Hunters in the southwest Alabama zone will get 100 out of the 260 tags distributed between five Alabama zones. Hunters can kill an alligator for each tag they get from the state. The Alabama zones include the Southwest Zone, Coastal Zone, Southeast Zone, West Central Zone and Lake Eufaula Zone.

The southwest Alabama zone will include “Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile Counties that lie north of I-10 and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties that lie east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84,” according to an Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website posting.

The alligator hunting zones will open in August, with zones remaining open as late as October.

A Mobile resident brought in the largest Alligator during the 2020 season from the West Central Zone. The largest gator to be caught out of Alabama was 15-foot, 1011.5-pound alligator near Millers Ferry in August of 2014.

How can I register for Alligator Possession Tags?

You must complete an online application through the ADCNA Website to receive an Alligator Possession Tag. One registration per person is allowed in each zone. Registration will be regulated by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. There is a $22 fee to apply for the Alligator Possession Tag.

When does Alligator Possession Tag Registration end?

Registration opened June 7 and will remain open until 8 a.m. on July 13. Qualified applicants will be randomly selected for tags. If you are selected for a tag at two or more locations, you may choose between the two to hunt. Application status can be looked at on July 13 at noon, here.

Who can register for Alligator Possession Tags?

Applicants must have a government-issued picture ID and a resident hunting license.

Each alligator hunting zone in Alabama has specific rules about when you can hunt, what you can use to hunt, and the size of alligators you can hunt. Be sure to check the ADCNA website and your local officials for all details and regulations.