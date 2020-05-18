All Alabama counties in the News 5 viewing area are under a fire danger advisory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Fifteen counties in south Alabama are under a fire danger advisory. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued the advisory earlier this week covering 15 counties including Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston in the state’s Wiregrass region, which encompasses parts of southeastern Alabama, southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The advisory also covers Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington counties. The Dothan Eagle reports the extended weather forecast shows only a slight chance of rain, mainly isolated thunderstorms, through Memorial Day weekend.
