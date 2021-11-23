ALEA: Two men killed in Chambers County crash on County Road 278

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the lives of two people in Chambers County. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John C. Bonner, 34, of LaGrange, Ga., and James Norred, 54, of Roanoke, Ala. were killed in a two vehicle crash on Monday.

ALEA officials said the crash happened on Chambers County Road 278, approximately four miles west of the small community of Standing Rock.

According to officials, the head-on collision occurred at 2:19 p.m. on Nov. 22, when Bonner’s Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Ford F-150 driven by Norred.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.