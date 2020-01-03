ALEA Troopers Investigated 22 Traffic Deaths during 2019 Christmas-New Year’s Holiday Travel Period

Traffic on the northbound side of the I-5 freeway is diverted off at Parker road in Castaic, Calif., as snow on the Grapevine has made the road impassable Thursday, December 26, 2019. The CHP had no estimate as to when the freeway would re-open. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Unedited press release from the State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths during the 2019 Christmas-New Year’s holiday travel period, from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Although there were four zero-traffic fatality days – including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve – 22 individuals lost their lives on Alabama roadways during the 13-day travel period. Among those killed was a 4-year-old, who died in an Etowah County crash. The others killed included 10 drivers, nine passengers and one pedestrian. One motorcyclist, who was using a helmet, also was killed. Of the 20 individuals killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, 14 of them were not using seat belts or restraints. Four of those killed were using seat belts, and seat-belt usage is unknown for two of the individuals killed.

Crashes occurred in Baldwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

During the 2018 Christmas-New Year’s holiday travel period, a 17-day period from 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, to midnight Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, Troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.

Please note these totals are only for fatal traffic crashes Troopers investigated. Statewide numbers are not available.

