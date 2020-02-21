ALEA trooper lucky to survive I-85 crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- This chilling image of mangled metal shows what’s left of an Alabama State Trooper Patrol vehicle – after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of it this morning in Auburn along interstate 85.
The trooper was in the vehicle and had activated their lights and was slowing down to handle an incident when he was hit from behind.
Thank goodness the trooper is OK.
Please, slow down and watch for first responders.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mom of bullied boy speaks out, Go Fund Me up to nearly $300,000
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting
- Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
- Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse