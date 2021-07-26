ALEA Trooper involved in wreck on I-65 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A portion of I-65 was shut down Monday afternoon in a 3-vehicle wreck involving an Alabama State Trooper vehicle.

The City of Athens said I-65 southbound was shut down south of US-72 just before 2:30 p.m. while Alabama State Troopers work to clear a wreck.

ALEA said that a state trooper had stopped to help a disabled commercial vehicle around 2 p.m. when a third vehicle hit the state trooper’s car forcing it to hit the commercial vehicle.

Authorities confirm that Athens Limestone Ambulance Services transported a state trooper to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The trooper is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

News 19 was at Huntsville Hospital when dozens of law enforcement officers escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

One lane was opened for southbound traffic around 5 p.m. and the second lane opened before 7 p.m.