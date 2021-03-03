ALEA: Systems restored after outage impacts driver license services

Press release from The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

MONTGOMERY – Service has been restored and normal operations have resumed at all the

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Offices across the state after an

outage affected certain customer services.

The outage occurred due to a failure of communications lines provided to ALEA by the

American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), which is a nonprofit

organization that develops model programs in motor vehicle administration and serves as an

information clearinghouse in those areas.

Due to the outage, driver license employees were unable to provide certain customer services

and complete transactions online and in person at all ALEA Examining Offices as well as

probate and license commissioner’s offices partnered with ALEA.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “A dedicated team of experts from ALEA and AAMVA

worked diligently to resolve the issue and restore the system to normal operations as quickly as

possible. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers during

the outage, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

To view ALEA’s online services or schedule an appointment, please visit:

www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license.