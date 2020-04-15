ALEA releases more details about chase that ended in fiery wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are still looking for the motorcyclist who led troopers on a chase that resulted in a fiery wreck on Jordan Lane Monday afternoon.

ALEA said Tuesday afternoon that two ALEA troopers and two other people who were taken to hospitals after Monday’s wreck at Jordan and Holmes Avenue have all been released.

Their chase began around 3 p.m. Monday when troopers tried to stop the motorcycle on Highway 72 at Shields Road.

“It was one motorcycle. We don’t know why the trooper was trying to stop a motorcycle. As he initiated his emergency lights the motorcycle decided to flee and not pull over,” said Trooper Derek Campbell.

Troopers chased the motorcyclist into Huntsville, where an ALEA Trooper vehicle collided with a Honda Civic, causing the trooper vehicle to flip over and catch fire.

That collision also caused another wreck that involved a Dodge Charger and Honda Accord to be struck as well, troopers said. The two civilians taken to the hospital were the driver of the Accord and a passenger in the Charger, they said.

A video circulating widely on social media matches eyewitness accounts of the crash.

WHNT News 19 has not been able to contact the owner of the video to verify its authenticity.

But as a matter of public interest, and in an effort to provide the most accurate representation of what happened, we are show a portion of it in this story.

The video shows what appears to be an ALEA cruiser running a red light, colliding with a civilian vehicle, and flipping.

WHNT News 19 has been told at this time it’s too earlier to confirm how fast the motorcycle and cruiser were going, if the trooper was following proper protocols during the pursuit, or if anyone is at fault in the the crash.

ALEA troopers have statewide jurisdiction to stop a vehicle, but in this case, other agencies were involved to assist as the pursuit continued.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck along with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Troopers said they already have received several leads in locating the suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects or the wreck is asked to contact the ALEA Huntsville Highway Patrol post at 256-533-4202 or the ALEA Communications Center at 256-353-0631.

