ALEA: Pedestrian fatality in Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Photos taken Saturday morning show the new reality of shopping in the Circle City.

As shoppers continue to search and stockpile supplies, a line eventually formed across the front entrance of Dothan's Sam's Club since the store only allowed 20 people in at a time. Several shoppers were seen with gloves and masks to prevent exposing themselves to the pandemic while others maintained distanced from others while waiting in line.