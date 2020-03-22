ALEA: Pedestrian fatality in Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA reported a hit and run fatality in Dale County Saturday.
The full press release is below:
On Saturday March 21, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m. a hit and run crash claimed the life of a Dale County man. Keith Snell Jr, 25, of Ozark, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash. After further investigation, ALEA State Troopers along with Ozark Police Department located the vehicle and driver. Anthony Edward Sullivan, 31, of Ozark has been arrested, charged with Manslaughter, and placed in the Dale County Jail. The crash occurred on Harris Road near the city limits of Ozark. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
