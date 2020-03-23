ALEA: Monroeville man killed in single-vehicle crash

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday at 1:10 a.m.
27-year-old Samuel Colbert was pronounced dead on the scene when his vehicle overturned on Twin Bridges Road, nine miles north of Flomaton. ALEA says he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, 26-year-old Zachry Alsop was injured and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate. There are no further details at this time.
