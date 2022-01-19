ALEA launches new pedestrian safety campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The ‘Everyone is a Pedestrian’ safety campaign, created by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is in response to the number of pedestrian-related accidents that occurred in 2021.

Last year, troopers with ALEA investigated 769 pedestrian-related traffic crashes, with 125 of those pedestrians dying. ALEA hopes to bring awareness to this issue. They also want to ensure that pedestrians and motorists completely understand the dangers associated with crossing or walking near the roadways.

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, Colonel Jimmy Helms said, “Our agency’s goal is to bring awareness to this issue and offer safety tips for both pedestrians as well as motorists in an effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes and to keep all citizens and visitors safe while traveling on Alabama’s roadways.”

ALEA’s safety measures for pedestrians include:

Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available.

If no sidewalk is available, walk on the shoulder – facing traffic.

Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.

Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.

Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgement.

ALEA’s safety measures for drivers include:

Look for pedestrians everywhere. They may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see – especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog.

Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrians signs are posted

Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. They may be stopped to allow individuals to cross the street.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians.

“Our goal is to spread our message to all pedestrians and drivers through a variety of methods in an effort to eliminate dangerous behaviors that impact pedestrian safety,” said Alea Secretary Hal Taylor.