MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the Monroe County Detention Facility died Saturday night.

Correctional officers at the facility were called to the female pod where they found an inmate lying on the ground unresponsive. CPR was performed until EMS could arrive. The inmate was transported by ambulance to Monroe County Hospital where she later died.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Department of Forensic Science were brought in to conduct a full investigation.

This incident happened on Saturday, April 2 at around 9:35 p.m.