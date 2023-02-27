MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is holding boating basics/license courses for parts of southern Alabama beginning March 11. You must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol at 334-676-6005 to reserve a space.

Each course is an eight-hour session that is free and open to the public. Courses will be held in Jackson, Evergreen and Orange Beach.

“We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water,” Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson. “Prospective boaters who complete the course will have an opportunity to obtain a Boating Basics certificate, which is required for the boater endorsement on Alabama’s driver license.”

Course Schedule:

City Date Time Location Jackson March 11 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jackson Fire Department Jackson April 1 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jackson Fire Department Evergreen March 30-31 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (each day) Herbert Fire Department Evergreen April 23 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Herbert Fire Department Orange Beach March 27-28 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (each day) Orange Beach Fire Department Orange Beach April 5-6 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (each day) Orange Beach Fire Department

In the course, you can interact with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. You must be 12 years or older to sign up for the class. Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to obtain an operator’s license with a licensed adult. You can operate a boat alone if you are 14 years old or older.