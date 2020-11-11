ALEA: Drivers license scam alert

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A scam alert was reported by the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement (ALEA). 

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor says some third-party websites are charging a $50 administration fee to renew licenses online. 

In order to avoid being scammed, go “only” to ALEA.gov to renew your license. The cost is $39.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories