A scam alert was reported by the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement (ALEA).
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor says some third-party websites are charging a $50 administration fee to renew licenses online.
In order to avoid being scammed, go “only” to ALEA.gov to renew your license. The cost is $39.
LATEST STORIES:
- ALEA: Drivers license scam alert
- NOAA predicts warm and dry winter ahead thanks to La Niña
- Mother arrested after five children found living in ‘horrendous conditions’
- Pensacola mayor issues local state of emergency because of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Border wall construction forging ahead with Biden months away from taking office