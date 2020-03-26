ALEA: Driver’s license offices statewide will not reopen after today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a spokesperson for Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, driver’s license offices statewide will not reopen after today, March 26.

They will answer phones to assist with online questions.

