ALEA: Driver’s license offices statewide will not reopen after today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a spokesperson for Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, driver’s license offices statewide will not reopen after today, March 26.
They will answer phones to assist with online questions.
