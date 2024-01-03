BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Capitol building was one of several capitol buildings across the country that received bomb threats, although law enforcement have now deemed the threat a hoax.

Gina Maiola, spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey, confirmed that a bomb threat had been made via email against the capitol. However, after an investigation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency determined that the threat was not credible.

No lockdown or evacuation was called prior to the threat being determined as a hoax.

The threat comes as capitol buildings in Georgia, Mississippi, Connecticut, Michigan, Kentucky, Montana and Michigan had received threats and were evacuated Wednesday. In a statement to NPR, agents with the FBI had been “aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a state Capitol building is made.”

No information on whether the threats were connected or being made by the same person have been released.