(WKRG) — A 5-month-old Black boy is missing and the Birmingham Police Department need the public’s help in finding him.

According to ALEA, Deshaun Grant was last seen wearing black pants, a multi-colored sweater, and white shoes in the 900 block of Parkway Road around 3:00 pm in Birmingham, Alabama on 02/10/2021.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Deshaun Grant, please contact the Birmingham PD at 205-254-0840 or call 911.