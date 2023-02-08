Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said. (Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) ALEA

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

ALEA says the roadway is currently open, and there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to provide more updates as they become available.