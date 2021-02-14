UPDATE: Warnings of Icey Roads

Governor Kay Ivey has released a state of Emergency for 28 counties as a precautionary method to the approaching cold weather.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement on the upcoming cold weather that has the potential of creating icy roads.

Mayor Stimpson said, “With the impending threat of winter weather, the City of Mobile’s Public Works Department is preparing trucks with sand to address any pockets of black ice that may develop on our roadways. Unlike our northern counterparts, cities in the South do not have stockpiles of salt on hand.

It is extremely dangerous to drive in these kinds of conditions, and we are prepared to close individual roads as needed if they become unsafe to travel. If a widespread event leaves a majority of roadways unsafe to travel, a state of emergency would be declared. That would result in a Citywide curfew that would remain in effect until road conditions could be made safe once again.

The Mobile Police Department’s Joint Operations Center is up and running and will continue to operate until the threat of winter weather has passed. Our first responders are continuing to monitor the weather and road conditions. Should they deteriorate, we are prepared to take the necessary steps to ensure public safety on our roadways.”

ORIGINAL STORY

unedited press release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency advise motorists that freezing rain will likely coat roads with ice in north and west-central Alabama beginning tonight. Furthermore, much of the state will experience freezing temperatures over the next few days which could produce widespread “black ice” conditions.

In addition to icing on roadways due to freezing rain, north and west-central Alabama may see

additional accumulations of sleet and snow.

Forecasts indicate icy conditions will be a concern through late morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, due

to temperatures remaining near or below freezing even during daytime hours Monday and

Tuesday. Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze

to form black ice — a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for motorists to

detect in advance.

Travel on all routes in the affected areas will be potentially hazardous, and some routes may

become impassable. Motorists are strongly advised not to travel except in case of emergency.

Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the

latest weather information. Check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com

or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google

Play. Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local

roadways.

If traveling, beware of hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow

down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance

personnel or emergency responders at work. Take preparedness steps such as carrying a kit

including a car charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and blankets, as well as food, water and other

critical supplies. For the latest preparedness tips visit www.ema.alabama.gov.