ALDOT urging drivers to stay off roadways during severe weather

Unedited press release from the Alabama Department of Transportation

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are continuing to advise motorists to stay off the roadways as much as possible while much of the state is experiencing severe weather conditions.

Travel on all routes in the affected areas will continue to be potentially hazardous, and some routes may become impassable. Motorists are strongly advised not to travel except in case of emergency. ALDOT crews are mobilized and will be on standby and working as needed around the clock until conditions improve. ALDOT also urges motorists to:

· Minimize travel until weather and roadway conditions improve

· When traveling, adjust speeds for the prevailing weather conditions and be attentive for the possibility of debris

· Be watchful for emergency crews responding or working on roadways

· Never cross standing water or go near downed utility lines

· Stay aware of current and evolving weather conditions with a reliable source of weather information

· Be prepared to take appropriate shelter

· Be sure vehicle is safe for travel, including proper tread depth on tires and properly functioning windshield wipers

Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather service in your area for the latest weather information. Check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.