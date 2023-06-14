BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation invites the public to give input on its fiscal year 2024 –2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for highway and transit projects.

According to ALDOT, the comment period will end on or around June 27 this year.

ALDOT will host an open-house public meeting on June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the

Tuscaloosa Area Office Auditorium. An additional open-house public meeting will be held on June 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette Area Office Auditorium.

The STIP identifies the statewide transportation projects which will utilize federal funding. Each

project in the STIP includes the amount of funding and scheduling information. This four-year

program includes state, county, city, federal lands and tribal projects.

Projects include roadway, bridge and other modes of transportation, such as railroad, freight,

public transit, bicycle and pedestrian.

For more information about STIP projects, click here. To participate and give feedback on STIP projects, click here.