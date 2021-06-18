Alabamians worry about crime

(WKRG) — Alabama is the 10th most worried state in the nation when it comes to crime and safety, according to a new study by SafeWise.

The survey of more than 5,000 people nationwide found that 56% of Alabama residents say they worry about their safety on a daily basis, compared to the national average of 47%.

Additionally, 82% of Alabamans believe that crime is on the rise. 61% of respondents in Alabama said they were concerned about gun violence on a daily basis, well above the national average of 53%.

39% of Alabama residents worry about police violence daily, while 61% say they have confidence in law enforcement.

Of those that use property protection, 45% of Alabamians use firearms and 41% use guard dogs. Nationally, 26% of Americans use those methods to secure their property.

See the full report here.