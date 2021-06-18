Alabamians worry about crime

Alabama News

56% worry on a daily basis, according to new study

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

(WKRG) — Alabama is the 10th most worried state in the nation when it comes to crime and safety, according to a new study by SafeWise.

The survey of more than 5,000 people nationwide found that 56% of Alabama residents say they worry about their safety on a daily basis, compared to the national average of 47%.

Additionally, 82% of Alabamans believe that crime is on the rise. 61% of respondents in Alabama said they were concerned about gun violence on a daily basis, well above the national average of 53%.
39% of Alabama residents worry about police violence daily, while 61% say they have confidence in law enforcement.
Of those that use property protection, 45% of Alabamians use firearms and 41% use guard dogs. Nationally, 26% of Americans use those methods to secure their property.

See the full report here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories