Alabamians urged to not to travel this Presidents’ Day weekend

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking Alabamians to avoid traveling this Presidents’ Day holiday weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ADPH said that even with declines in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the rates still remain high across the United States. When looking at previous holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, surges in cases were seen due to gatherings between multiple households.

As such, the department is telling residents to delay travel plans.

“Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often,” the ADPH said. “If you must travel, remember that masks are now required on all public transportation.”

