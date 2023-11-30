MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell continues her campaign to make Rosa Parks Day a federal holiday every December 1.

That’s the anniversary of Parks’s arrest in Montgomery in 1955, which played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

It sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which led to the desegregation of public transportation. That demonstration, among others, played a part in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, integrating public spaces.

“I mean, we’re talking 50,000 Black citizens who walked for 13 months when they didn’t all have two cars in their garage back then,” Troy University’s Montgomery Campus Vice Chancellor Ray White said.

White knew Parks personally, meeting with her several times while Troy University was building a library and museum in her honor.

“Extremely humble lady. It was never about her. It was always about what it stood for, and what the boycott — 382-day protest — was all about,” White said.

Parks’s memory is seen throughout Montgomery, not only at the library and museum, but the Civil Rights Memorial Center, which features key figures in the Civil Rights Movement.

Manager Lauren Blanding supports a Rosa Parks holiday.

“I think the federal holiday would be great, and a great way to acknowledge everything she’s done and others during the civil rights movement,” Blanding said.

That’s what Rep. Sewell is trying to make law. Her act would make Dec. 1 every year Rosa Parks Day.

“It will become the first federal holiday in our nation’s history to honor a woman, and to honor a Black woman. Rosa Parks is a true American hero,” Sewell said during a press conference in DC earlier this week.

Parks was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal and was the first woman in America to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.