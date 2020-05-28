Alabamians get to know their neighbors during coronavirus pandemic

A positive aspect of the coronavirus pandemic may be that more people are getting to know their neighbors. In fact, nearly one in ten Alabamians say they met their neighbor for the first time during COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to the hustle and bustle of everyday life, people often don’t know the ones they live next to. But with so many people forced to work from home over the last two months, neighbors have managed to come in to more contact with each other.

BusinessElectric.com, online electricity comparison and resource site, conducted a survey of 4,000 Americans to find out how many had their first interaction with their neighbor ever during lockdown period.

Nine-percent of Alabamians admit the first time they met their neighbor was during lockdown!

In addition, Alabamians, on average, say they would lend up to $130 to their neighbor.

“A sense of community support is more important now than ever, which includes being there for your neighbor in times of need,’ says Sam Allcock for BusinessElectric.com. ‘Having the support of a friendly neighbor can be extremely helpful in trying circumstances.’

See the full report here.