Alabama’s unemployment rate stands at 12.9% for April

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor reports April’s unemployment rate is at 12.9%, up from March’s level of 3%. Here are the current unemployment percentages for Alabama counties in the News 5 viewing area:

  • Mobile: 15.1%
  • Baldwin: 15.7%
  • Conecuh: 16.5%
  • Clarke: 15%
  • Escambia: 11.4%
  • Monroe: 15.9%
  • Washington: 12.6%

Lowndes County has the highest unemployment rate in the state, reporting 26.0%. More than 500,000 Alabamians have applied for benefits.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories