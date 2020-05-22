Alabama’s unemployment rate stands at 12.9% for April

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Among hundreds of senior portraits, Latunga Williams is looking for just one. Her son, Curtis Sanders, "Oh look at my baby. Oh my God. Hi sweetheart." His portrait among 302 in front of Robertsdale High School along Highway 59. "It's special you know. A lot of people don't make it through high school," she says.

Ashley Campos and her mom are also looking for a portrait, "It was amazing seeing all the pictures out here." She says her senior year will be remembered for all that they missed. "We didn't get a prom. We didn't get a banquet or anything to celebrate our senior year so, it was really nice seeing them out here."