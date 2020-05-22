Alabama’s unemployment rate stands at 12.9% for April

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor reports April’s unemployment rate is at 12.9%, up from March’s level of 3%. Here are the current unemployment percentages for Alabama counties in the News 5 viewing area:
- Mobile: 15.1%
- Baldwin: 15.7%
- Conecuh: 16.5%
- Clarke: 15%
- Escambia: 11.4%
- Monroe: 15.9%
- Washington: 12.6%
Lowndes County has the highest unemployment rate in the state, reporting 26.0%. More than 500,000 Alabamians have applied for benefits.
