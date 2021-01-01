Alabama’s Najee Harris hurdles defender in Rose Bowl, answers request from Megan Rapinoe

by: Phil Pinarski

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaps cornerback Nick McCloud #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas, (WIAT) — Alabama running back Najee Harris left audiences in awe and one responded to a soccer legend’s request during the Rose Bowl game against Notre Dame.

On Tuesday, Harris answered questions at a press conference on his touchdown celebration paying homage to US Women’s Soccer Team captain Megan Rapinoe. He then went on to say how much he respects the star on and off the field.

Rapinoe responded in a tweet, asking Harris to “hurdle someone for me” in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Years Day. The promise was kept with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Harris took the ball 53 yards and in the process hurdled a defender, taking over the internet at the same time.

Harris was named to the AP All-American Team and was just shy of making it as a Heisman finalist, finishing fifth in the voting. He has 12,62 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

