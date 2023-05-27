ALABAMA (WKRG) — What’s in a name? Trends, for one thing. The U.S. Social Security Administration keeps up with the most popular baby names for male and female births each year.

The SSA compiles their lists based on Social Security card applications. Earlier this month, the SSA released the most popular baby names for 2022. Now, state-wide data is available. We’re looking at the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022:

Alabama’s most popular girls’ names for 2022:

Here are the 100 most popular girls’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.

RankFemale nameNumber of
females
1Olivia251
2Charlotte208
3Ava206
4Amelia166
5Emma155
6Harper155
7Elizabeth151
8Evelyn151
9Mary144
10Nova135
11Eleanor124
12Ella115
13Isabella115
14Paisley109
15Scarlett105
16Sophia105
17Willow103
18Caroline101
19Luna101
20Mia101
21Hazel99
22Ellie98
23Avery96
24Chloe95
25Lillian94
26Emily91
27Layla89
28Ivy87
29Everleigh86
30Naomi84
31Abigail83
32Serenity83
33Riley82
34Addison80
35Brooklyn78
36Anna77
37Madison75
38Nora75
39Sadie73
40Raelynn72
41Stella72
42Rylee71
43Aurora70
44Blakely70
45Margaret70
46Hadley69
47Zoey69
48Emery68
49Kinsley68
50Everly66
51Madelyn66
52Nevaeh66
53Skylar65
54Aria63
55Lucy63
56Penelope63
57Autumn62
58Violet61
59Delilah60
60Lily60
61Gianna59
62Saylor59
63Isla58
64Ryleigh58
65Camila57
66Emersyn57
67Khloe57
68Natalie56
69Remi56
70Mila55
71Collins54
72Audrey53
73Charlie53
74Millie53
75Piper53
76Adalynn52
77Magnolia52
78Parker52
79Ruby52
80Sofia52
81Oaklynn51
82Adeline49
83Josie49
84Emilia48
85Grace47
86Journee47
87Lydia47
88Alice46
89Hannah46
90Kehlani46
91Aaliyah45
92Eliza45
93Sarah45
94Sutton45
95Claire44
96Katherine44
97Zoe44
98Ada43
99Julia43
100Peyton43

Alabama’s most popular boys’ names for 2022:

Here are the 100 most popular boys’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.

RankMale nameNumber of
males
1William323
2James314
3John295
4Noah235
5Liam227
6Elijah209
7Oliver186
8Jackson173
9Grayson167
10Samuel162
11Waylon162
12Asher160
13Henry158
14Hudson149
15Levi146
16Mason143
17Thomas134
18Michael131
19Cooper129
20Carter128
21Benjamin123
22Walker122
23Charles121
24Maverick119
25Wyatt118
26Josiah107
27David106
28Daniel104
29Joseph104
30Legend103
31Kingston102
32Lucas102
33Aiden101
34Jack101
35Luke100
36Bryson98
37Easton98
38Ezra98
39Colton94
40Isaiah94
41Jaxon91
42Matthew90
43Jacob89
44Christopher88
45Logan86
46Nolan86
47Ethan85
48Robert85
49Alexander84
50River84
51Owen82
52Brooks81
53Bennett80
54Gabriel80
55Beau79
56Carson79
57Greyson79
58Jayden78
59Kaiden77
60Theodore76
61Caleb75
62Sawyer75
63Weston75
64Isaac74
65Jameson74
66Jace73
67Micah73
68Parker73
69Eli72
70Harrison72
71Ryder72
72Christian71
73Jonathan71
74Karter71
75Amir70
76Andrew69
77Joshua69
78Landon69
79Lincoln68
80Rhett68
81Silas68
82Ace66
83Jeremiah66
84Jordan66
85Kayden66
86Dylan65
87Sebastian65
88Wesley65
89Anthony64
90Axel64
91Hunter64
92Jayce64
93Messiah64
94Rowan64
95Stetson64
96Elias63
97Tucker63
98Dawson62
99Mateo62
100Dallas61

How does 2022’s most popular names compare to last year? There are some changes.

In 2021, William was the 8th most popular boys’ name in Alabama. It followed Noah, Liam, Oliver, Henry, Benjamin, Alexander and Theodore.

Olivia tops the list as the most popular girls’ name in Alabama in both 2022 and 2021. Rounding out the 2021 top ten is Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Camila.