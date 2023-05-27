ALABAMA (WKRG) — What’s in a name? Trends, for one thing. The U.S. Social Security Administration keeps up with the most popular baby names for male and female births each year.
The SSA compiles their lists based on Social Security card applications. Earlier this month, the SSA released the most popular baby names for 2022. Now, state-wide data is available. We’re looking at the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022:
Alabama’s most popular girls’ names for 2022:
Here are the 100 most popular girls’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.
|Rank
|Female name
|Number of
females
|1
|Olivia
|251
|2
|Charlotte
|208
|3
|Ava
|206
|4
|Amelia
|166
|5
|Emma
|155
|6
|Harper
|155
|7
|Elizabeth
|151
|8
|Evelyn
|151
|9
|Mary
|144
|10
|Nova
|135
|11
|Eleanor
|124
|12
|Ella
|115
|13
|Isabella
|115
|14
|Paisley
|109
|15
|Scarlett
|105
|16
|Sophia
|105
|17
|Willow
|103
|18
|Caroline
|101
|19
|Luna
|101
|20
|Mia
|101
|21
|Hazel
|99
|22
|Ellie
|98
|23
|Avery
|96
|24
|Chloe
|95
|25
|Lillian
|94
|26
|Emily
|91
|27
|Layla
|89
|28
|Ivy
|87
|29
|Everleigh
|86
|30
|Naomi
|84
|31
|Abigail
|83
|32
|Serenity
|83
|33
|Riley
|82
|34
|Addison
|80
|35
|Brooklyn
|78
|36
|Anna
|77
|37
|Madison
|75
|38
|Nora
|75
|39
|Sadie
|73
|40
|Raelynn
|72
|41
|Stella
|72
|42
|Rylee
|71
|43
|Aurora
|70
|44
|Blakely
|70
|45
|Margaret
|70
|46
|Hadley
|69
|47
|Zoey
|69
|48
|Emery
|68
|49
|Kinsley
|68
|50
|Everly
|66
|51
|Madelyn
|66
|52
|Nevaeh
|66
|53
|Skylar
|65
|54
|Aria
|63
|55
|Lucy
|63
|56
|Penelope
|63
|57
|Autumn
|62
|58
|Violet
|61
|59
|Delilah
|60
|60
|Lily
|60
|61
|Gianna
|59
|62
|Saylor
|59
|63
|Isla
|58
|64
|Ryleigh
|58
|65
|Camila
|57
|66
|Emersyn
|57
|67
|Khloe
|57
|68
|Natalie
|56
|69
|Remi
|56
|70
|Mila
|55
|71
|Collins
|54
|72
|Audrey
|53
|73
|Charlie
|53
|74
|Millie
|53
|75
|Piper
|53
|76
|Adalynn
|52
|77
|Magnolia
|52
|78
|Parker
|52
|79
|Ruby
|52
|80
|Sofia
|52
|81
|Oaklynn
|51
|82
|Adeline
|49
|83
|Josie
|49
|84
|Emilia
|48
|85
|Grace
|47
|86
|Journee
|47
|87
|Lydia
|47
|88
|Alice
|46
|89
|Hannah
|46
|90
|Kehlani
|46
|91
|Aaliyah
|45
|92
|Eliza
|45
|93
|Sarah
|45
|94
|Sutton
|45
|95
|Claire
|44
|96
|Katherine
|44
|97
|Zoe
|44
|98
|Ada
|43
|99
|Julia
|43
|100
|Peyton
|43
Alabama’s most popular boys’ names for 2022:
Here are the 100 most popular boys’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.
|Rank
|Male name
|Number of
males
|1
|William
|323
|2
|James
|314
|3
|John
|295
|4
|Noah
|235
|5
|Liam
|227
|6
|Elijah
|209
|7
|Oliver
|186
|8
|Jackson
|173
|9
|Grayson
|167
|10
|Samuel
|162
|11
|Waylon
|162
|12
|Asher
|160
|13
|Henry
|158
|14
|Hudson
|149
|15
|Levi
|146
|16
|Mason
|143
|17
|Thomas
|134
|18
|Michael
|131
|19
|Cooper
|129
|20
|Carter
|128
|21
|Benjamin
|123
|22
|Walker
|122
|23
|Charles
|121
|24
|Maverick
|119
|25
|Wyatt
|118
|26
|Josiah
|107
|27
|David
|106
|28
|Daniel
|104
|29
|Joseph
|104
|30
|Legend
|103
|31
|Kingston
|102
|32
|Lucas
|102
|33
|Aiden
|101
|34
|Jack
|101
|35
|Luke
|100
|36
|Bryson
|98
|37
|Easton
|98
|38
|Ezra
|98
|39
|Colton
|94
|40
|Isaiah
|94
|41
|Jaxon
|91
|42
|Matthew
|90
|43
|Jacob
|89
|44
|Christopher
|88
|45
|Logan
|86
|46
|Nolan
|86
|47
|Ethan
|85
|48
|Robert
|85
|49
|Alexander
|84
|50
|River
|84
|51
|Owen
|82
|52
|Brooks
|81
|53
|Bennett
|80
|54
|Gabriel
|80
|55
|Beau
|79
|56
|Carson
|79
|57
|Greyson
|79
|58
|Jayden
|78
|59
|Kaiden
|77
|60
|Theodore
|76
|61
|Caleb
|75
|62
|Sawyer
|75
|63
|Weston
|75
|64
|Isaac
|74
|65
|Jameson
|74
|66
|Jace
|73
|67
|Micah
|73
|68
|Parker
|73
|69
|Eli
|72
|70
|Harrison
|72
|71
|Ryder
|72
|72
|Christian
|71
|73
|Jonathan
|71
|74
|Karter
|71
|75
|Amir
|70
|76
|Andrew
|69
|77
|Joshua
|69
|78
|Landon
|69
|79
|Lincoln
|68
|80
|Rhett
|68
|81
|Silas
|68
|82
|Ace
|66
|83
|Jeremiah
|66
|84
|Jordan
|66
|85
|Kayden
|66
|86
|Dylan
|65
|87
|Sebastian
|65
|88
|Wesley
|65
|89
|Anthony
|64
|90
|Axel
|64
|91
|Hunter
|64
|92
|Jayce
|64
|93
|Messiah
|64
|94
|Rowan
|64
|95
|Stetson
|64
|96
|Elias
|63
|97
|Tucker
|63
|98
|Dawson
|62
|99
|Mateo
|62
|100
|Dallas
|61
How does 2022’s most popular names compare to last year? There are some changes.
In 2021, William was the 8th most popular boys’ name in Alabama. It followed Noah, Liam, Oliver, Henry, Benjamin, Alexander and Theodore.
Olivia tops the list as the most popular girls’ name in Alabama in both 2022 and 2021. Rounding out the 2021 top ten is Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Camila.