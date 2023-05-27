ALABAMA (WKRG) — What’s in a name? Trends, for one thing. The U.S. Social Security Administration keeps up with the most popular baby names for male and female births each year.

The SSA compiles their lists based on Social Security card applications. Earlier this month, the SSA released the most popular baby names for 2022. Now, state-wide data is available. We’re looking at the most popular baby names in Alabama for 2022:

Alabama’s most popular girls’ names for 2022:

Here are the 100 most popular girls’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.

females 1 Olivia 251 2 Charlotte 208 3 Ava 206 4 Amelia 166 5 Emma 155 6 Harper 155 7 Elizabeth 151 8 Evelyn 151 9 Mary 144 10 Nova 135 11 Eleanor 124 12 Ella 115 13 Isabella 115 14 Paisley 109 15 Scarlett 105 16 Sophia 105 17 Willow 103 18 Caroline 101 19 Luna 101 20 Mia 101 21 Hazel 99 22 Ellie 98 23 Avery 96 24 Chloe 95 25 Lillian 94 26 Emily 91 27 Layla 89 28 Ivy 87 29 Everleigh 86 30 Naomi 84 31 Abigail 83 32 Serenity 83 33 Riley 82 34 Addison 80 35 Brooklyn 78 36 Anna 77 37 Madison 75 38 Nora 75 39 Sadie 73 40 Raelynn 72 41 Stella 72 42 Rylee 71 43 Aurora 70 44 Blakely 70 45 Margaret 70 46 Hadley 69 47 Zoey 69 48 Emery 68 49 Kinsley 68 50 Everly 66 51 Madelyn 66 52 Nevaeh 66 53 Skylar 65 54 Aria 63 55 Lucy 63 56 Penelope 63 57 Autumn 62 58 Violet 61 59 Delilah 60 60 Lily 60 61 Gianna 59 62 Saylor 59 63 Isla 58 64 Ryleigh 58 65 Camila 57 66 Emersyn 57 67 Khloe 57 68 Natalie 56 69 Remi 56 70 Mila 55 71 Collins 54 72 Audrey 53 73 Charlie 53 74 Millie 53 75 Piper 53 76 Adalynn 52 77 Magnolia 52 78 Parker 52 79 Ruby 52 80 Sofia 52 81 Oaklynn 51 82 Adeline 49 83 Josie 49 84 Emilia 48 85 Grace 47 86 Journee 47 87 Lydia 47 88 Alice 46 89 Hannah 46 90 Kehlani 46 91 Aaliyah 45 92 Eliza 45 93 Sarah 45 94 Sutton 45 95 Claire 44 96 Katherine 44 97 Zoe 44 98 Ada 43 99 Julia 43 100 Peyton 43

Alabama’s most popular boys’ names for 2022:

Here are the 100 most popular boys’ names in Alabama for 2022, according to the SSA.

males 1 William 323 2 James 314 3 John 295 4 Noah 235 5 Liam 227 6 Elijah 209 7 Oliver 186 8 Jackson 173 9 Grayson 167 10 Samuel 162 11 Waylon 162 12 Asher 160 13 Henry 158 14 Hudson 149 15 Levi 146 16 Mason 143 17 Thomas 134 18 Michael 131 19 Cooper 129 20 Carter 128 21 Benjamin 123 22 Walker 122 23 Charles 121 24 Maverick 119 25 Wyatt 118 26 Josiah 107 27 David 106 28 Daniel 104 29 Joseph 104 30 Legend 103 31 Kingston 102 32 Lucas 102 33 Aiden 101 34 Jack 101 35 Luke 100 36 Bryson 98 37 Easton 98 38 Ezra 98 39 Colton 94 40 Isaiah 94 41 Jaxon 91 42 Matthew 90 43 Jacob 89 44 Christopher 88 45 Logan 86 46 Nolan 86 47 Ethan 85 48 Robert 85 49 Alexander 84 50 River 84 51 Owen 82 52 Brooks 81 53 Bennett 80 54 Gabriel 80 55 Beau 79 56 Carson 79 57 Greyson 79 58 Jayden 78 59 Kaiden 77 60 Theodore 76 61 Caleb 75 62 Sawyer 75 63 Weston 75 64 Isaac 74 65 Jameson 74 66 Jace 73 67 Micah 73 68 Parker 73 69 Eli 72 70 Harrison 72 71 Ryder 72 72 Christian 71 73 Jonathan 71 74 Karter 71 75 Amir 70 76 Andrew 69 77 Joshua 69 78 Landon 69 79 Lincoln 68 80 Rhett 68 81 Silas 68 82 Ace 66 83 Jeremiah 66 84 Jordan 66 85 Kayden 66 86 Dylan 65 87 Sebastian 65 88 Wesley 65 89 Anthony 64 90 Axel 64 91 Hunter 64 92 Jayce 64 93 Messiah 64 94 Rowan 64 95 Stetson 64 96 Elias 63 97 Tucker 63 98 Dawson 62 99 Mateo 62 100 Dallas 61

How does 2022’s most popular names compare to last year? There are some changes.

In 2021, William was the 8th most popular boys’ name in Alabama. It followed Noah, Liam, Oliver, Henry, Benjamin, Alexander and Theodore.

Olivia tops the list as the most popular girls’ name in Alabama in both 2022 and 2021. Rounding out the 2021 top ten is Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Camila.