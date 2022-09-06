ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium.

Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip.

Recent reports cite the reason as “controversial proposed seating arrangements” and a “limited number of available seats” for band members.

Those proposed arrangements would have the band sitting in a top-deck nosebleed section of the stadium.

Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Athletics Director for the University of Texas, tweeted a response to fans calling the move “unsportsmanlike.”

“We moved the visitors section from the lower bowl to give our students a contiguous student section,” explained Del Conte. “Thus creating a fantastic atmosphere for in DKR.. if a visiting team elects to bring their band must sit in the seats allotted for visitors.”

The controversial placement of visiting teams’ bands has been an issue in the past when LSU’s marching band was placed in the proposed nosebleeds.

Saturday’s game is set for kick-off at 11 a.m.